US Election: 5 Bangladeshi-Americans make history with wins

Five Bangladeshi-origin candidates have been elected from various constituencies in different states during the US elections held last week.

Sheikh Rahman

Sheikh Rahman has been re-elected as a senator in Georgia's State Senate District 5, marking his fourth term. He is notable for being Georgia's first Muslim and Asian senator, securing twice as many votes as his Republican opponent, Lisa Budge. He will serve a two-year term.

Nabilah Islam Parkes

Nabila Islam Parkes made history as the first Muslim woman to be elected as a senator from Georgia's State Senate District 7. She bagged 46,231 votes and defeated Republican Gregory Howard, who secured 37,867 votes. At 27, she has been elected for a two-year term.

Dr. Nurun Nabi

Author and Ekushey Padak-winning freedom fighter Dr Nurun Nabi has been re-elected unopposed as councilman for Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. This is his fifth consecutive term.

Masudur Rahman

Masudur Rahman has been re-elected as a state senator for District 4 in Connecticut, where he received over 33,000 votes, setting a record for the highest number of votes in 50 years. His opponent Republican Stephen King received 18,000 votes. Masudur is Connecticut's first Bangladeshi-American senator and has been elected for a two-year term.

Abul Bashar Khan

