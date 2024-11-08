US Election: 5 Bangladeshi-Americans make history with wins

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

US Election: 5 Bangladeshi-Americans make history with wins

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 01:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five Bangladeshi-origin candidates have been elected from various constituencies in different states during the US elections held last week.

Sheikh Rahman  

Photo: Sheikh Rahman
Photo: Sheikh Rahman

Sheikh Rahman has been re-elected as a senator in Georgia's State Senate District 5, marking his fourth term. He is notable for being Georgia's first Muslim and Asian senator, securing twice as many votes as his Republican opponent, Lisa Budge. He will serve a two-year term.

Nabilah Islam  Parkes

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Nabilah Islam Parkes
Photo: Nabilah Islam Parkes

Nabila Islam Parkes made history as the first Muslim woman to be elected as a senator from Georgia's State Senate District 7. She bagged 46,231 votes and defeated Republican Gregory Howard, who secured 37,867 votes. At 27, she has been elected for a two-year term.

Dr. Nurun Nabi  

Photo: Nurun Nabi
Photo: Nurun Nabi

Author and Ekushey Padak-winning freedom fighter Dr Nurun Nabi has been re-elected unopposed as councilman for Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. This is his fifth consecutive term.

Masudur Rahman  

Photo: Masudur Rahman
Photo: Masudur Rahman

Masudur Rahman has been re-elected as a state senator for District 4 in Connecticut, where he received over 33,000 votes, setting a record for the highest number of votes in 50 years. His opponent Republican Stephen King received 18,000 votes. Masudur is Connecticut's first Bangladeshi-American senator and has been elected for a two-year term.

Abul Bashar Khan  

Photo: Abul Bashar Khan
Photo: Abul Bashar Khan
Republican candidate Abul Bashar Khan has been re-elected as a member of the New Hampshire State House of Representatives for the sixth time, setting a record. Representing Rockingham District 30, he won with 2,939 votes against Democratic candidate Bob Allbright, who received 1,726 votes. Khan will serve a two-year term.
 

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Bangladeshis / US Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

19h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

19h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

19h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

54m | Videos
BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

17h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

16h | Videos
Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

18h | Videos