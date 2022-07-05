First-time voters weigh what they've never known - Turkey without Erdogan

Politics

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 02:23 pm

Related News

First-time voters weigh what they've never known - Turkey without Erdogan

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 02:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flies on a passenger ferry with the Bosphorus in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flies on a passenger ferry with the Bosphorus in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Six million first-time voters are set to effectively decide whether to extend President Tayyip Erdogan's rule into a third decade or to opt for something they have never known - Turkey under a different leader.

Less than 12 months away from perhaps the biggest election in the country's modern history, a big majority of young Turks say they want change but remain somewhat skeptical that the opposition can properly improve the job situation, schools and freedoms like free speech.

At about 12% of all voters in the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June 2023, the youth will be decisive in what is shaping up to be a very tight race for Erdogan and his ruling AK Party, pollsters say.

Interviews with nearly a dozen Turks between 18-23 years old, from metropolitan Istanbul to central Anatolia, show that justice, immigration, merit-based jobs and transparent economic policies are top of mind.

"I am not completely at ease with my decision but I think I will choose the best of the worst (and support the opposition)," said Damla, 19, a history student in Istanbul who declined to give a last name.

Economic turmoil and soaring inflation have driven up her living costs even though she lives with family, and she does not go out with friends as much.

"I feel like I am not living, I am just trying to survive," Damla said. "If the AK Party loses this election the new government should still feel the pressure of the people on them."

Polls are shifting but suggest Erdogan would narrowly lose and his AK Party (AKP) would give up its grip on parliament.

However an informal opposition coalition has not announced a presidential candidate, leaving some young voters unconvinced, and the authoritarian Erdogan has a long winning streak since he took the helm in 2003.

The president moved a traditionally secular society in an Islamist direction, transformed Turkey into a regional military power, and used the courts to crack down on dissent.

He now faces an uphill election battle, largely due to his own unorthodox economic policies including interest rate cuts that sent the lira to historic lows and inflation to a 24-year high of 78.62% in June. 

MOTIVATION

So-called "Generation Z" constitutes some 13 million of the 62.4 million Turks set to vote next year, statistics office and pollster data shows. Six million will be eligible to vote for the first time.

Murat Gezici, head of polling firm Gezici, said young voters are generally annoyed at the government but not bound by a specific ideology and do not completely trust the opposition.

Its polls show Gen Z voters aged 18-25 strongly oppose clampdowns on lifestyles, free expression and the media. "80% of this generation will not be voting for the AK Party," he said.

Yusuf, 18-years-old and another first-time voter, said most world economies have hit hard times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

"I think the person ruling our country right now is the best and most suitable leader...I will vote for the AK Party because they make plans to make people comfortable," he said.

"The economy may not be doing well, but this is the case in all countries."

Turkey's youth unemployment stood at 20% in April, official data showed, compared to an OECD average of 10.87%.

Pollsters say young voters' motivation is a wildcard, adding to the election's unpredictability. It could hinge on who a group of six opposition parties - which have agreed common policy grounds - choose as challenger to Erdogan.

"Young people want change," said Mehmet Ali Kulat, chairman of MAK Consulting, whose research shows 70% of 18-29 year olds back the opposition.

He said younger voters tend to compare their economic prospects to foreign peers, while older voters look more at infrastructure investments like roads and hospitals.

Helin, 21, said her life conditions have worsened due to government policies so she is voting for the opposition, yet she worries their proposals may not efficiently address problems in current migration policy nor in minority rights.

"I believe a change in power would at least solve the urgent issues," she said by phone from Ankara.

World+Biz

Turkey / Turkey politics / Turkey election / Erdogan / Türkiye

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh