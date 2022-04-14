Far-right candidate Le Pen calls Macron France's most 'authoritarian' president

Politics

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 01:08 pm

Related News

Far-right candidate Le Pen calls Macron France's most 'authoritarian' president

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 01:08 pm
Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference on democracy and the exercise of power in Vernon, France, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference on democracy and the exercise of power in Vernon, France, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French far-right presidential candidate Marin Le Pen rebuffed on Thursday criticism by her rival Emmanuel Macron accusing her of retaining her "authoritarian" and extremist views, despite displaying a softer image in the current campaign.

"This (criticism) makes me smile because we have never had a president who showed more signs of extremism than Emmanuel Macron," Le Pen told broadcaster France 2, citing police action against political demonstrations, such as the yellow vest movement.

In the interview Le Pen reiterated that, if elected, she thought it conceivable to hold a public referendum on reintroducing the death penalty. She had previously said that personally she would vote against such a step.

Separately, France's election watchdog said it had sought clarifications from Le Pen's campaign over statements it had falsely attributed to public authorities on criminality and immigration, one of her core themes.

It said Le Pen did not need to change her leaflets which were already printed, however.

Le Pen called the step launched by the campaign control commission, or CNCCEP, a political "manoeuvre".

The CNCCEP said it had been looking into claims made by Le Pen about a statistical spike in intentional bodily harm since 2017 and the number of immigrants who have entered France legally since that year, both of which the candidate had falsely attributed to the French interior ministry.

"The Commission asked the candidate to present a new version of her declaration without this attribution", the CNCCEP said in a statement, but added it would not ask Le Pen's campaign to withdraw already printed material as this would be "disproportionate."

World+Biz

French leader Marine Le Pen / Le Pen / France / France election / French President Emmanuel Macron / Emmanuel Macron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

3h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

3h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

3h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

3h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research