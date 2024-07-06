Fakhrul criticises quota system as contrary to liberation war ideals

Politics

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 04:18 pm

Related News

Fakhrul criticises quota system as contrary to liberation war ideals

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 04:18 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a press conference at the BNP Chairperson&#039;s Gulshan office on Saturday, 6 July. Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks during a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday, 6 July. Photo: TBS

The quota system is contrary to the spirit of the liberation war which pledged to build a non-discriminatory nation and a merit-based society, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (6 July).

"In our declaration of independence, the main commitment of the liberation war was to ensure equality, human dignity, and social justice, and to build a non-discriminatory nation. Additionally, the quota system in first, second, third, and fourth class government jobs cannot be conducive to the development of talents," he said, extending the party's support for the quota reinstatement protest during a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office this afternoon.

The BNP today extended its full support for the students' protest calling for the reinstatement of the notification cancelling the quota in first and second-class government jobs while urging quota reform in all types of jobs. The political party also supported the public university teachers in their call for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the press conference, the BNP Secretary General stated that all citizens are constitutionally and legally equal. However, as per Articles 28 (4) and 29 (3) of the Constitution, some reservations may be made as an exception for women, backward sections of citizens, genuine freedom fighters, and the physically challenged.

"Maintaining a 56% quota system makes it almost impossible to survive as a nation in a technology and talent-driven world," Mirza Fakhrul said.

"Students have been protesting on the streets for the past few days against the High Court's order to abolish the quota system in recruitment to government jobs. The authoritarian government is using the judiciary to suppress the legitimate demands of the students. It is an old strategy to stifle just movements of people," he added.

Underscoring full support for the demand of the students, he noted that there is no alternative to establishing a merit-based state system to survive in the global system based on technology and knowledge in the 21st century.

"Therefore, we agree with the fair and logical demands of the quota reform movement of the student society," he said.

Expressing concern over the recent cancellation of all educational programmes and activities by teachers and employees of all public universities, Fakhrul described the resulting stalemate in higher education institutions as a very worrying situation for the nation.

He said, "This [Prottoy scheme] in reality is opening another way for the bankrupt government to commit corruption. Since the country's economy is in an extremely critical state, they want to extract money from teachers along with people from other sectors."

"Amid the financial woes, introducing the universal pension scheme is a mere strategy to mend the ailing economy," he said, labelling Prottoy as "another way of the government to loot the people."

"The illegal government wants to introduce this scheme in an arbitrary manner without any discussion with about 50,000 teachers and employees in the public universities. But in the paragraph containing the purpose and reasons of this law, it is mentioned as optional. In this context, the movement and protest initiated by the teachers' associations are certainly logical and worth every support," Fakhrul said.

He also criticised the nearly empty state treasury and the near-collapse of the banking sector, accusing the government of attempting to empty people's pockets through schemes like Prottoy, under the guise of development.

"People are rejecting all such schemes, including the so-called pension scheme, which is politically motivated and unethical. We support this logical movement of university teachers and employees and call for the immediate withdrawal of this pension scheme," Fakhrul added.

Bangladesh / Top News / Education

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / Quota protest / Prottoy Scheme Protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

8h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

10m | Videos
Who is the UK's new chancellor?

Who is the UK's new chancellor?

5m | Videos
Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

1h | Videos
UK election: 4 Women of Bangladeshi win

UK election: 4 Women of Bangladeshi win

3h | Videos