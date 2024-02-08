Factbox: How do national elections in Pakistan work?

Politics

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:15 am

Related News

Factbox: How do national elections in Pakistan work?

Here are some facts about how the electoral system works in Pakistan

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Supporters of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gather around his vehicle during an election campaign rally, ahead of the general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gather around his vehicle during an election campaign rally, ahead of the general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday in a widely watched national election that will lead to the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-ridden South Asian nation for the next five years.

Here are some facts about how the electoral system works in Pakistan:

- Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy and voting will take place for seats in the federal legislature, called the National Assembly, and four provincial, or state, legislatures.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

- 128 million Pakistanis out of a population of 241 million are eligible to vote - all those above 18. Polling booths are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (0300 GMT to 1200 GMT) usually but time can be extended in exceptional individual circumstances.

- On election day, voters will cast their ballots for two legislators to represent their constituency - one federally and the other provincially. There are 5,121 candidates contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces.

- Unofficially, results begin coming a few hours after polls close, and there will be a clear idea of who would have won by early Friday morning. Official results are likely to be announced by the Election Commission officers on Friday.

- The National Assembly consists of 336 seats - 266 are decided through direct voting on polling day, while 70 reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims - are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house.

- Victorious candidates become members of the National Assembly. Independent candidates have the option to join any party after the elections.

- Once constituted, the National Assembly holds a parliamentary vote to select a leader of the house, who becomes the prime minister.

- A successful candidate must show a simple majority in the house - that is, the support of at least 169 members.

- Once a prime ministerial candidate wins the vote in the National Assembly, they are sworn in as prime minister. The new prime minister picks cabinet ministers, who form the federal government.

- A similar process is followed at the provincial level to pick a chief minister and a provincial government.

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

13h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

12h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

15m | Videos
Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

1h | Videos
Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

16h | Videos