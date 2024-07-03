Economic warnings dominate as UK election campaign enters final day

Politics

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:37 am

Related News

Economic warnings dominate as UK election campaign enters final day

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand the centre-left leader the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:37 am
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour general election campaign event, in Clay Cross, Britain July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour general election campaign event, in Clay Cross, Britain July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Britain's Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak on Wednesday kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open in a national election, each warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins. 

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand the centre-left leader the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

Fearful that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home when polling opens at 0600 GMT on Thursday or register protest votes with smaller parties, Labour issued a fresh rallying cry:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Don't forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price," Labour's campaign coordinator Pat McFadden said in a statement. 

"If you vote Conservative, nothing will change. If you don't vote at all or vote for another party, you run the risk of waking up on Friday to Rishi Sunak walking through the door to No. 10 once again."

Starmer's campaign has been built around a one-word promise of 'Change', tapping into discontent at the state of Britain's stretched public services and falling living standards - symptoms of a sluggish economy and political instability.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets off a bus near the Morrisons supermarket during a Conservative general election campaign event, in Carterton, Britain July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets off a bus near the Morrisons supermarket during a Conservative general election campaign event, in Carterton, Britain July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Sunak has sought to persuade voters that his 20 months in charge have set the economy on an upward path after the external shocks of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, and drawn a line under years of turmoil overseen by his Conservative predecessors. 

He argues that Starmer would have to put up taxes to implement his agenda for change

Having failed to close Labour's roughly 20-point opinion poll lead the Conservatives have pivoted from seeking victory to trying to minimise the scale of defeat. 

Their final hours campaign warned that the bigger Labour's win, the more emboldened Starmer would be to raise taxes beyond those he has already outlined.

"The larger the scale of the supermajority, the easier it will be to ram through extreme policies – and the more tax rises will be inflicted on the British people," the Conservatives said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

United Kingdom (UK) / Labour Party / Keir Starmer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

1h | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

2h | Panorama
Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

17h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

15h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

13h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

3h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

14h | Videos