Double standards in conviction of politicians under Modi rule: Indian Congress

PTI/HT
30 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:20 am

Narendra Modi during the Independence Day ceremony in 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The Indian Congress on Wednesday alleged that under the Narendra Modi government the laws were different for the ruling party and the opposition, and cited the example of Amreli BJP MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia who was not disqualified despite being convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to a three-year jail term.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil in a press conference said that Kachhadia was convicted by a Gujarat court for beating up a Dalit doctor in 2016 and his conviction was held by the High Court.

The BJP MP was not disqualified for weeks and he finally he got relief from the Supreme Court, but not without paying a fine, the politician said.

The Congress leader said while Kachhadia was never disqualified, while Rahul Gandhi was disqualified within hours of his conviction by a Surat case in a defamation case. Kachhadia is still a sitting MP.

"The Law is equal for all as per Article-14 of the Constitution of the country. But how Article-14 was violated for a BJP MP from Gujarat?" he asked and alleged that the government was following double standards in disqualification of MP.

"When it is a BJP MP, he is not disqualified and the law is used differently, but when it comes to a Congress MP, he is disqualified immediately after getting the court verdict," he told reporters.

Gohil claimed that the moment a higher court hears Rahul Gandhi's case he will get relief.

He said after Kachhadia's conviction in 2016, Congress leaders had petitioned the President of India, the Speaker, and the Election Commission to disqualify him, but no action was taken.

Similar petitions were written to the President, the Speaker, and the EC when Kachhadia did not get relief from the Sessions Court and the High Court too refused to stay his conviction.

The Supreme Court accepted his apology and granted him relief only after he agreed to pay a fine of ₹5 lakh to the victim, Gohil said.

The Congress leader also attacked the government for using the Delhi Police to stop the Congress' 'Mashal march' at Red fort on Tuesday evening.

Rahul Gandhi / India / Indian Congress

