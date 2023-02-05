Democrats approve 2024 presidential primary shakeup

Robert Harrison, 96, arrives to vote while wearing a mask to prevent exposure to novel coronavirus, in Hamilton, Ohio, US, March 12, 2020/ Reuters
Robert Harrison, 96, arrives to vote while wearing a mask to prevent exposure to novel coronavirus, in Hamilton, Ohio, US, March 12, 2020/ Reuters

The Democratic National Committee formally approved a shakeup to its 2024 primaries calendar Saturday that should help President Joe Biden, if he decides to run for the White House again.

At a conference in Philadelphia, the DNC voted for a proposal that will see the first Democratic primary of next year held in South Carolina.

For years, the eyes of the world have traditionally been focused every four years on rural, overwhelmingly white Iowa and tiny New Hampshire as the kickoff states for the months-long process of selecting presidential candidates.

But back in December, Biden proposed putting South Carolina -- which has a large Black population -- first.

It was approved by the DNC in a voice vote that month with only the members from Iowa and New Hampshire opposing the change before Saturday's full vote of the committee.

The move will give greater sway to African Americans in choosing the party's White House candidate.

Biden's victory in the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina in 2020 helped revive his flagging candidacy and propelled the former vice president to the nomination and eventually the presidency.

Democrats in South Carolina will vote on 3 February, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on 6 February, Georgia on 13 February and Michigan on 27 February.

Biden is widely expected to run for a second term but he has yet to announce his reelection bid.

The Republican Party still plans to hold its first 2024 nominating contest in Iowa.

Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

1d | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

19h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

1d | Panorama

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

16h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

15h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

21h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

22h | TBS Markets

