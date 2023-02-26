CIA chief in interview claims US 'confident' China mulling arms for Russia

CIA Director William Burns looks on during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, April 14, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CIA Director William Burns has claimed that the United States is "certain" that China is thinking about giving Russia lethal equipment for its war against Ukraine, Al Jazeera has reported.

In an interview that is scheduled to run on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, he stated, "We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment. We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment."

Such a step by China would be "a very risky and unwise bet," the intelligence chief added.

His comments, coupled with those of national security adviser Jake Sullivan, served as the most recent direct US warning to China to refrain from giving Russia deadly weapons.