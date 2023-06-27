China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'

Politics

BSS/AFP
27 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

China's premier says West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'

BSS/AFP
27 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 04:02 pm
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese Premier Li Qiang slammed efforts in the West to "de-risk" the global economy as a "false proposition" on Tuesday, as he opened a meeting known as the Summer Davos in northern China.

"In the West, some people are hyping up what is called 'cutting reliance and de-risking'," Li told delegates in a wide-ranging speech calling for deepening economic globalisation and cooperation.

"These two concepts... are a false proposition, because the development of economic globalisation is such that the world economy has become a common entity in which you and I are both intermingled," he said.

"The economies of many countries are blended with each other, rely on each other, make accomplishments because of one another, and develop together," he added.

"This is actually a good thing, not a bad thing."

This week's meeting of the World Economic Forum in the port city of Tianjin – known colloquially as the "Summer Davos" – is the first of its kind after a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic. It will last until Thursday.

Top News / World+Biz / China

China / Li Qiang / west

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

6h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

9h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

5h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

6h | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

7h | TBS Career
A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production