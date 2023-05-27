China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis - special envoy

Politics

Reuters
27 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis - special envoy

Reuters
27 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui leaves the headquarters of the Russian foreign ministry following talks in Moscow, Russia, 26 May, 2023. A sign reads: &quot;Entry without face masks is prohibited&quot;. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui leaves the headquarters of the Russian foreign ministry following talks in Moscow, Russia, 26 May, 2023. A sign reads: "Entry without face masks is prohibited". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China will make concrete efforts for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry quoted special envoy Li Hui as saying on Saturday.

China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on Ukraine, argued for peace and promoted talks, Li was quoted as telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Li, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, held meetings and talks with Lavrov, and Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenkon and Mikhail Galuzin.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Russia relations and a political settlement for the Ukrainian crisis and agreed

that President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia further deepened political mutual trust, China's foreign ministry said in a readout of the conversation.

Li's visit to Russia was the final stop in a multi-country tour that Beijing said was aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.

Li said China will strengthen exchanges and dialogues with all parties, including Russia, according to the readout from the foreign ministry.

"China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhered to an objective and fair position, actively persuaded peace and promoted talks, decided its own position according to the merits of the matter itself, and always firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue," Li was quoted as saying.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination and exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

World+Biz / China / Europe

China / Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

8h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

3h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty