China says US is the 'inventor of coercive diplomacy'
The counter measures China took against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng said
The United States is the "inventor of coercive diplomacy", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.
The two are meeting in Tianjin.
The counter measures China took against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", Xie said.