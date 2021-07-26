China says US is the 'inventor of coercive diplomacy'

Politics

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 03:59 pm

The counter measures China took against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng said

FILE PHOTO: The flags of China, the United States and Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: The flags of China, the United States and Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

The United States is the "inventor of coercive diplomacy", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.

The two are meeting in Tianjin.

The counter measures China took against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", Xie said.

