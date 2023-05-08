China foreign minister says imperative to stabilise Sino-US relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023. Suo Takekuma/Pool via REUTERS

China's foreign minister Qin Gang said it is imperative to stabilise Sino-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents between China and the United States, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Monday.

In a meeting with the US ambassador to China in Beijing, Qin stressed that the U.S. must especially correct the handling of the Taiwan issue and stop continuing to hollow out the One-China principle.