Canada PM Trudeau is planning to call snap election for 20 September - sources

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 08:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept 20 and will make the formal announcement this Sunday, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Trudeau aides have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for a vote before the end of 2021, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau only has a minority government and relies on opposition parties to push through legislation.

