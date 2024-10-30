Canada opposition party tries to topple Trudeau, success not guaranteed

Politics

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 11:25 am

Related News

Canada opposition party tries to topple Trudeau, success not guaranteed

The comments by Bloc Quebecois chief Yves-Francois Blanchet underline the challenges facing Trudeau's minority Liberal government, which is suffering from voter fatigue after nine years and needs the support of other parliamentarians to stay in power

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Canada&#039;s Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to journalists during a press conference in the House of Commons foyer on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to journalists during a press conference in the House of Commons foyer on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Blair Gable

The leader of a Canadian opposition party said on Tuesday he was working to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but to do so he needs the help of other legislators who have shown little enthusiasm for the idea.

The comments by Bloc Quebecois chief Yves-Francois Blanchet underline the challenges facing Trudeau's minority Liberal government, which is suffering from voter fatigue after nine years and needs the support of other parliamentarians to stay in power.

In return for backing Trudeau, the Bloc wanted more money for seniors and a promise to protect a system of tariffs and quotas that protect dairy farmers, many of whom live in Quebec. Blanchet said Trudeau had not acted in time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are negotiating with opposition parties in order to have the government fall," he told reporters.

To succeed, Blanchet must win over the smaller left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), which has twice in the last five weeks backed Trudeau in confidence votes. The Bloc, which is the second largest of the four opposition parties, seeks independence for the province of Quebec.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is due to speak to reporters later on Tuesday.

Polls show both the NDP and Liberals would perform poorly in an election that must be held by the end of October 2025. Surveys of public opinion regularly show the official opposition Conservatives are on track for a big win.

Top News / World+Biz

Canada / Justin Trudeau / Yves-Francois Blanchet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

2h | Videos
Why did Real Madrid actually boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Why did Real Madrid actually boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

10h | Videos
The government should not make any hasty decisions regarding constitutional matters

The government should not make any hasty decisions regarding constitutional matters

11h | Videos
NID with false information

NID with false information

12h | Videos