British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

Politics

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 10:45 am

Related News

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 10:45 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister&#039;s Questions in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's governing Conservatives lost two strategically important parliamentary seats on Friday but unexpectedly retained Boris Johnson's old constituency in a setback for the main opposition Labour Party.

The votes were one of the last electoral tests before a general election expected next year and had been seen as an indicator of the two main parties' prospects.

The Conservatives retained Johnson's former seat by fewer than 500 votes in a huge relief for Sunak who narrowly avoided becoming the first British leader to lose three by-elections on a single day in more than half a century ago.

Sunak, a former finance minister and investment banker, has tried to use his technocratic leadership to restore the Conservatives' credibility after a series of scandals last year forced Boris Johnson to resign, and economic turmoil forced his successor, Liz Truss, who quit after just six weeks.

With stubbornly high inflation, economic stagnation, rising taxes and mortgages rates, industrial unrest, and long waiting times to use the state-run health service, the Conservatives had been braced for the possibility of losing all three contests.

In a surprise result, the Conservative Party retained Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat after Johnson's shock decision to quit parliament last month after he was found to have made misleading statements over parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his victory speech, former postman Steve Tuckwell, who won the seat, said his party's victory was because of local factors, pointing to the issue of London's Labour mayor extending the ultra-low emission zone to include suburban areas such as Uxbridge.

The other results exposed the Conservatives vulnerabilities on two fronts: the loss of a rural seat in the north of England where it performed strongly in the past, and one in the southwest, a traditional stronghold.

Labour won the constituency of Selby and Ainsty from the Conservatives by 4,000 votes after an ally of Johnson resigned in solidarity. The party said overturning the majority of 20,137 from the last general election marks the biggest majority the party has overturned at a by-election since World War Two.

In Somerton and Frome in southwest England, the centrist Liberal Democrats managed to overturn a Conservative majority of 19,213 after a third member of parliament quit over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

John Curtice, Britain's best-known pollster, said based on Labour's performance the party is unlikely to win an outright majority at the next election.

Curtice said Labour's loss in Uxbridge shows the "potential fragility" of the party's lead in the polls while the Conservatives are vulnerable in southern areas.

The two main "political party leaders have been left with something to think about in the wake of these results", he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

41m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

51m | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

31m | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

17h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

21h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers