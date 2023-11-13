British environment minister Coffey quits

13 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 06:57 pm

British environment minister Coffey quits

13 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 06:57 pm
Britain&#039;s Environment Secretary Therese Coffey walks outside 10 Downing Street next to Larry the cat, in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Environment Secretary Therese Coffey walks outside 10 Downing Street next to Larry the cat, in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British environment minister Therese Coffey resigned on Monday, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as he reshuffled his top team of ministers.

