British environment minister Coffey quits
British environment minister Therese Coffey resigned on Monday, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as he reshuffled his top team of ministers.
British environment minister Therese Coffey resigned on Monday, she said in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as he reshuffled his top team of ministers.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.