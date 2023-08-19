Britain's Sunak scales back plans for major cabinet reshuffle

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scaling back plans for a major cabinet reshuffle due in September, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Sunak is now considering focusing on replacing ministers who have already said they want to step down, such as former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the report added.

Downing Street and the Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In July, Wallace said that he would leave government when the next reshuffle happens, and step down as a lawmaker at the next election.

Sunak is widely expected to reshuffle his cabinet as he struggles to meet his goals of halving inflation this year and kickstarting economic growth before a national election expected next year.