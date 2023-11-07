Britain's foreign secretary to attend G7 meeting to discuss Israel and Gaza

Politics

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:16 am

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party&#039;s annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday said he will be in Japan for the Group of Seven's foreign ministers meeting to discuss the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a Downing Street statement.

"Alongside G7 partners, we'll also be addressing other priorities ranging from Russia's illegal war in Ukraine to climate change, economic security and global trade," Cleverly said in a statement.

He will also meet Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa to strengthen security partnerships after signing the Hiroshima Accord earlier this year.

In May, as part of the accord, the countries announced the launch of a "semiconductors partnership" to strengthen chip supply chains in an increasingly competitive market.

