Brazil surprised by Venezuela's 'offensive tone' as diplomatic row escalates

National flags of Brazil and Venezuela flutter at the Brazil-Venezuela border in the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil December 8, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

The Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday it was taken by surprise by an "offensive tone" that Venezuelan authorities used against Brazil, the latest development of a diplomatic row between the two leftist-led countries.

In the statement, Brazil's foreign ministry said the choice for "personal attacks and rhetorical escalations" does not match the respectful way its government treats Venezuela and its people.

Earlier this week, the Venezuelan government recalled its ambassador in Brazil over what it described as "repeated interventionist and rude statements" from Brasilia, while also criticising Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's top foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim.

The diplomatic escalation comes after months of tension following Venezuela's disputed presidential election in late July. Brazil has not recognized claims of victory by either Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or his opposition.

Relations further soured earlier this month when Brazil vetoed Venezuela's admission into the BRICS group of emerging economies, which Venezuela has branded as an "inexplicable and immoral aggression."

On Thursday, Venezuela's national police posted on its official Instagram account a photo of Lula's silhouette, with Brazil's national flag behind him, and the sentence: "Whoever messes with Venezuela will pay for it."