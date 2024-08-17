Brazil ex-minister formally accused of blocking voters in 2022 election

Brazil's then Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres walks on the day of a news conference at Headquarters of the Federal Highway Police in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil October 28, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazil's federal police formally accused the country's former justice minister, who served under ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, of acting to block voters in an opposition stronghold from reaching polling stations in the 2022 presidential election, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The former minister, Anderson Torres, was accused of political violence alongside the ex-chief of Brazil's Federal Highway Police, Silvinei Vasques, and four other people, according to one of the sources.

Local news outlet g1 reported the political violence charges earlier on Friday.

CONTEXT

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the 2022 election in a tight runoff against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro.

On the day of the runoff, there were widespread allegations that Brazil's Federal Highway Police illegally blocked roads in the country's poor northeast, a historic bastion of Lula support. The allegations sparked fears of potential voter suppression that could benefit Bolsonaro.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The charges are the latest response to alleged efforts to impede the transfer of power both before and after the 2022 vote.

After the election, both Torres and Vasques were jailed for alleged roles in an attack on the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace by a right-wing crowd protesting the election result. Bolsonaro was banned from holding office until 2030 for spreading election falsehoods.

THE RESPONSE

Torres' legal defence said it will not comment until it gains access to the police decision.

Vasques' legal defence said it's not concerned by the accusation, adding that Vasques' case does not fit in the law that police are accusing him of breaking.