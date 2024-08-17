Brazil ex-minister formally accused of blocking voters in 2022 election

Politics

Reuters
17 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Brazil ex-minister formally accused of blocking voters in 2022 election

The former minister, Anderson Torres, was accused of political violence alongside the ex-chief of Brazil's Federal Highway Police, Silvinei Vasques, and four other people, according to one of the sources

Reuters
17 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Brazil&#039;s then Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres walks on the day of a news conference at Headquarters of the Federal Highway Police in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil October 28, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's then Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres walks on the day of a news conference at Headquarters of the Federal Highway Police in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil October 28, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazil's federal police formally accused the country's former justice minister, who served under ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, of acting to block voters in an opposition stronghold from reaching polling stations in the 2022 presidential election, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The former minister, Anderson Torres, was accused of political violence alongside the ex-chief of Brazil's Federal Highway Police, Silvinei Vasques, and four other people, according to one of the sources.

Local news outlet g1 reported the political violence charges earlier on Friday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

CONTEXT

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the 2022 election in a tight runoff against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro. 

On the day of the runoff, there were widespread allegations that Brazil's Federal Highway Police illegally blocked roads in the country's poor northeast, a historic bastion of Lula support. The allegations sparked fears of potential voter suppression that could benefit Bolsonaro.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The charges are the latest response to alleged efforts to impede the transfer of power both before and after the 2022 vote. 

After the election, both Torres and Vasques were jailed for alleged roles in an attack on the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace by a right-wing crowd protesting the election result. Bolsonaro was banned from holding office until 2030 for spreading election falsehoods.

THE RESPONSE

Torres' legal defence said it will not comment until it gains access to the police decision. 

Vasques' legal defence said it's not concerned by the accusation, adding that Vasques' case does not fit in the law that police are accusing him of breaking.

Top News / World+Biz

Brazil / Anderson Torres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

1h | Videos
One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

1h | Videos
Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

19h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

20h | Videos