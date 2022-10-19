Brazil challenger Lula says Neymar supports Bolsonaro over debt woes

Politics

BSS/AFP
19 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Brazil challenger Lula says Neymar supports Bolsonaro over debt woes

BSS/AFP
19 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 03:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Brazilian presidential candidate Lula da Silva criticised football star Neymar's support of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the player of being motivated by a debt "pardon".

Last month, Neymar endorsed hardline conservative Bolsonaro as he fights to win reelection in his October 30 runoff battle against leftist ex-leader Lula.

"Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants to be president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election I will find out what Bolsonaro pardoned from his income tax debt," Lula said in a YouTube interview on Tuesday.

"I think that's why he's afraid of me," Lula added, laughing, when asked about Neymar's support for the president.

Expectations of a close contest have pushed both sides to intensify their attacks before the runoff, with Lula the frontrunner after the first-round election on October 2.

"Obviously, Bolsonaro made a deal with (Neymar's) father. He now has an income tax problem in Spain," Lula said, alluding to a favorable ruling the player obtained in a tax evasion trial in Brazil, as well as the charges he faces in Barcelona for alleged irregularities in his 2013 club transfer.

Lula added that it was ultimately a problem for the country's tax collection agency, and not him.

This week, Lula secured the backing of another football legend.
Former Brazilian player and Paris Saint-Germain star Rai gave Lula a silent shout-out at a gala awards ceremony in Paris, mentioning his country's elections before flashing an "L" sign with his right hand.

Lula has 53 percent of the vote heading into the October 30 runoff, to 47 percent for Bolsonaro, according to a poll released Friday by the Datafolha institute.

World+Biz

Neymar Jr / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva / Brazil election / Brazil / Jair Bolsonaro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

5h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

4h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

4h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

7h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

7h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

7h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays