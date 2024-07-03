Boris Johnson issues surprise last-ditch UK election rallying cry

Politics

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:41 am

Related News

Boris Johnson issues surprise last-ditch UK election rallying cry

In a speech listing many of his own achievements, Johnson gave little personal endorsement to Sunak but focused on what he said were the dangers of the opposition Labour Party winning power

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:41 am
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is applauded as he arrives to speak during a Conservative general election campaign event in London, Britain, July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is applauded as he arrives to speak during a Conservative general election campaign event in London, Britain, July 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance in the British election campaign on Tuesday, issuing a last-ditch bid to rally support for the Conservatives and their leader Rishi Sunak, the man who helped turf him out of office.

Johnson won a big majority at the last election in 2019 before being forced to resign in 2022 by a Conservative mutiny which Sunak helped to start, and which exposed deep splits in the governing party, not least between Sunak and Johnson.

Greeted by chants of "Boris! Boris!" from party supporters two days before an election which the Conservatives are predicted to lose heavily, he introduced the current prime minister at a campaign event in London.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a speech listing many of his own achievements, Johnson gave little personal endorsement to Sunak but focused on what he said were the dangers of the opposition Labour Party winning power.

"None of us can sit back as a Labour government prepares to use a sledgehammer majority to destroy so much of what we have achieved," he said.

Acknowledging that some might be surprised to see him, he said he was glad to be asked to help by Sunak. "Of course I couldn't say no," he added.

"Whatever our differences they are utterly trivial by comparison with the disaster we may face if these so-called opinion polls are right," Johnson said.

Johnson, one of British politics' most recognisable figures and a proven election winner, has spent almost the entire campaign on the sidelines, having quit frontline politics in 2023. He has endorsed individual candidates in video messages but has not previously appeared at big campaign events.

Sunak, who appeared after - but not alongside - Johnson on the stage, thanked his predecessor. 

"Isn't it great to have our Conservative family united, my friends?" he said.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

United Kingdom (UK) / Boris Johnson / UK Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

13h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

23h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

11h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

9h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

10h | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

13h | Videos