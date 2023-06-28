Bolsonaro's political hopes wither as key judge votes to bar him from office

Politics

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:31 pm

Related News

Bolsonaro's political hopes wither as key judge votes to bar him from office

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:31 pm
Brazil&#039;s former President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he greets supporters at Salgado Filho International Airport, on the day the Electoral Justice begins the trial to determine his political rights, as he arrives in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he greets supporters at Salgado Filho International Airport, on the day the Electoral Justice begins the trial to determine his political rights, as he arrives in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was staring into the political abyss on Tuesday when a federal electoral court (TSE) justice voted to bar him from office until 2030 for anti-democratic abuse of power during last year's fraught election.

The vote by Benedito Goncalves, the lead justice in the case against Bolsonaro, does not amount to a full conviction, but may set the tone for subsequent judge's votes.

The outlook appears increasingly bleak for Bolsonaro, a career politician who was until recently Brazil's most powerful man. The far-right nationalist narrowly lost Brazil's most troubled election in a generation to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and now faces an institutional reckoning for having forged a nationwide election denial movement.

Bolsonaro stands accused of abusing his power when he summoned ambassadors last year and vented unfounded claims about the security of Brazil's electronic voting system, one of a series of attacks that critics say were aimed at diminishing voters' faith in the vote.

Goncalves said Bolsonaro was guilty of abuse of power and improper use of the media. "Bolsonaro used the meeting with ambassadors to spread doubts, incite conspiracy theories," Goncalves said during his vote.

After his vote, the session was adjourned until Thursday.

Bolsonaro had appeared increasingly sanguine about his hopes of political survival in the lead-up to the vote.

"Everyone seems to say that it's likely I'm going to be barred from office," Bolsonaro told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper in an interview published this week. "I won't despair. What can I do?"

Yet political ineligibility may not be the end of Bolsonaro's problems. The 68-year-old also faces multiple criminal investigations that could still put him behind bars.

Many of his former allies have turned their backs on him, pinning their hopes on new right-wingers like Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Freitas and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema.

Bolsonaro's best hope at relevance may lie with his family, including his wife and lawmaker sons, who could also harbor their own presidential ambitions. He told the Folha de S. Paulo that his wife Michelle could well be a presidential candidate in 2026, but noted she lacked political experience.

World+Biz

Jair Bolsonaro / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

18h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

17h | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

4h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production