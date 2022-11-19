BNP men gear up for massive showdown in Sylhet

BNP leaders and activists gather on the premises of Alia Madrasah in Sylhet a day before the divisional mass rally to be held today. Many BNP men came to the city in trucks, motorcycles, cars, and three-wheelers from different districts amid an unannounced suspension of public transport. Photo: TBS

Defying all odds and hurdles, thousands of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at the premises of Alia Madrasah in Sylhet as the party is all set to hold its seventh divisional rally on Saturday (19 November)

To make the programme a success, two Sylhet factions have set their differences aside to drum up support for the party.

This morning, processions were seen passing through areas like Chowhatta, Zindabazar, Rikabibazar, and Lambazar in the city every now and then.

The participants in the procession held the party symbol "sheaf of paddy" and the photos of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

Photo: Debashish Debu

The rally venue, Alia Madrasah ground, was full on Friday afternoon. Many leaders and activists were seen taking positions on the nearby Rikabibazar-Chowhatta road causing a traffic jam on this road.

Organisers have kept a chair empty on the main rally stage for former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, convicted over corruption charges, as a symbolic gesture.

Sylhet turned into a city of procession by Friday evening with thousands of BNP men entering the town in flocks every now and then amid the unannounced suspension of public transport.

The transport strike, however, has once again failed to stop the leaders and supporters of BNP gathered in the city using various modes of vehicles including trucks, motorcycles, cars, three-wheelers, and even on foot.

Also, many mobile phone users in the city have reported that they are facing difficulties while using mobile internet since morning.

Photo: TBS

From Sunamganj's Chatok, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists led by BNP National Executive Committee member Mizanur Rahman entered Sylhet city on Friday afternoon taking out a procession on motorcycles.

Mizanur Rahman said, "BNP leaders and activists could not be locked up in their homes with the transport strike which was supposed to be enforced from Saturday morning. But the owners stopped operating buses from Friday morning."

He claimed about 10,000 leaders and activists from Chatok came with him to join Saturday's rally and many more would arrive tomorrow morning.

On Friday night, a festive environment was created at the rally by playing patriotic and party theme songs in the speakers set up for the rally. At the same time, activists in the field kept themselves energised by chanting slogans.

Ashiq Chowdhury, former vice president of the district BNP unit, said, "We are trying to keep the morals of the leaders and activists high through music and slogans. We will stay here all night."

Photo: Debashish Debu

Meanwhile, foods in large quantities were being cooked and served in batches to feed the rally participants. The festivity on the night before the showdown has attracted many along with general visitors.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have installed nineteen check-posts in Sylhet to avoid any kind of chaos and untoward incident centring BNP's rally.

According to Sylhet Metropolitan Police, total 19 check-posts have been installed at the entry points of Sylhet city and hundreds of plainclothes policemen will perform their duties on Saturday to maintain the law and order situation.

Besides, four mobile court teams will be deployed to check security.

Nisharul Arif, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner said that police are on high alert and will monitor the situation closely, reports UNB.

Sylhet city wore a festive look with posters, banners and billboards and processions on Friday, ahead of BNP's first rally here in nearly a decade.