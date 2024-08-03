Blinken speaks with Venezuela opposition leaders, State Dept says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the State Department, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Washington. Photo: AP/UNB
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado after the South American nation's disputed presidential election, the State Department said.

Blinken congratulated Gonzalez "for receiving the most votes" in Sunday's election and voiced concern for the safety of Gonzalez and Machado, the department said in a statement. On Thursday, Blinken recognized Gonzalez as the winner of the vote.

The dispute over the presidential election results has sparked protests in Venezuela, after its electoral council declared President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner, with 51% of the vote.

