Blinken, Cameron discuss Israel, Ukraine and China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and newly appointed British foreign minister David Cameron discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, relations with China and help for Ukraine during a telephone call on Monday, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken and Lord Cameron underscored continuity in the US-UK special relationship and its importance to regional and global security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation.