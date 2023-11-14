Blinken, Cameron discuss Israel, Ukraine and China

Reuters
14 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:59 am

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and newly appointed British foreign minister David Cameron discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, relations with China and help for Ukraine during a telephone call on Monday, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken and Lord Cameron underscored continuity in the US-UK special relationship and its importance to regional and global security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation.

