Blinken calls for immediate release of Niger president

Politics

Reuters
27 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

Blinken calls for immediate release of Niger president

Reuters
27 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:48 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses for a photograph with members of the Niger Defence and Security Forces before departing Niger at the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, on March 17, 2023. BOUREIMA HAMA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses for a photograph with members of the Niger Defence and Security Forces before departing Niger at the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, on March 17, 2023. BOUREIMA HAMA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called for the immediate release of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

"Whether this constitutes a coup technically or not, I can't say, that's for the lawyers to say, but what it clearly constitutes is an effort to seize power by force and to disrupt the constitution," Blinken told a news conference in the New Zealand capital Wellington.

Blinken called for Bazoum's immediate release.

World+Biz / Africa

Niger / USA / Mohamed Bazoum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

3h | Panorama
Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price