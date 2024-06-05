Biggest surprises of India election results 2024

The 2024 Indian general election, often labelled as the world's largest democratic exercise, has once again shocked the global audience with its sheer scale and intensity.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced Wednesday the prospects of a far tougher-than-expected third term after his party failed to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.

The release of the results on Tuesday upended conventional wisdom throughout the six-week election that Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda would power him to a landslide win.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the outright parliamentary majority it had enjoyed during its first two terms but is expected to still be able to rule leading an alliance of smaller parties.

The BJP secured 240 seats in parliament, well down on the 303 from five years ago, and falling 32 seats of a majority. In a remarkable turnaround, the main opposition Congress party won 99 seats, almost doubling its 2019 tally of 52.

Modi, the dominant figure in Indian politics since 2014, has been known for his charismatic leadership and the sweeping changes his government has implemented. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a third consecutive term, the electoral landscape saw several unexpected twists and turns.

Here are the surprises follow -

1. Kishori Lal, a bastion of the Gandhi family, and long-time aide managed to win against federal minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

2. Unlike his previous resounding victories in 2014 and 2019, this time Modi secured his seat in Varanasi by a significantly reduced margin.

3. BJP lost in Faizabad, home to the politically and religiously significant Ayodhya where Modi inaugurated the grand Ram temple in January.

4. NDA candidate secured victory by a razor-thin margin of just 48 votes in Mumbai's North West constituency.

5. Congress managed to win a seat in Gujarat, Modi's home state, for the first time in a decade.

6. For the first time, BJP won a seat in Kerala with actor Suresh Gopi's landmark achievement.

7. INDIA bloc swept all 39 seats, leaving the BJP with no representation in Tamil Nadu.