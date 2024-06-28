Biden to Trump: 'You have the morals of an alley cat'

Politics

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Biden to Trump: 'You have the morals of an alley cat'

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:56 pm
US President Joe Biden holds an event to sign an Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden holds an event to sign an Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused his election rival Donald Trump of having the "morals of an alley cat" in a blistering attack on the Republican's character during the first debate of the 2024 campaign.

"The crimes you are still charged with. Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public... for having sex with a porn star on the night, while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat," he told Trump during their showdown in Atlanta.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / USA

Doanld Trump / Joe Biden / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

4h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

15h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

16h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

16h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

18h | Videos