Biden to Trump: 'You have the morals of an alley cat'

US President Joe Biden holds an event to sign an Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused his election rival Donald Trump of having the "morals of an alley cat" in a blistering attack on the Republican's character during the first debate of the 2024 campaign.

"The crimes you are still charged with. Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public... for having sex with a porn star on the night, while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat," he told Trump during their showdown in Atlanta.