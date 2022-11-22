Beijing says reason for US-China situation is because Washington made wrong strategic move

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States because Washington made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

Tan also said China is not responsible for the current state of relations.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his US counterpart US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

