Beijing says reason for US-China situation is because Washington made wrong strategic move

Politics

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Beijing says reason for US-China situation is because Washington made wrong strategic move

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States because Washington made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

Tan also said China is not responsible for the current state of relations.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his US counterpart US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified

Top News / World+Biz / China / USA

china / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

32m | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

2h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

7m | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

16h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

16h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering