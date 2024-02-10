Army chief congratulates Pakistan on 'successful conduct' of elections

10 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Army chief congratulates Pakistan on 'successful conduct' of elections

The parties of former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and the jailed Imran Khan, also a former premier, both claimed victory

10 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Workers seal election papers with wax at a polling station in a school during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson/File Photo
Workers seal election papers with wax at a polling station in a school during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson/File Photo

Pakistan's army chief congratulated the country on Saturday for the "successful conduct" of its national elections, saying the nation needed "stable hands" to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation".

The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday each expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of Thursday's vote, urging a probe into reported irregularities.

The parties of former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and the jailed Imran Khan, also a former premier, both claimed victory.

