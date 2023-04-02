Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of Lula, poll shows

Politics

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of Lula, poll shows

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:09 am
Brazil&#039;s former president and presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves during an annual meeting of the Brazilian scientific community at the University of Brasilia, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's former president and presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves during an annual meeting of the Brazilian scientific community at the University of Brasilia, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, putting the leftist leader at about the same level of unpopularity as his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro during the first three months of his presidency, a poll cited by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo showed on Saturday.

Lula, who took office in January after narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in an election last October, has the approval of 38% of Brazilians, with 29% disapproving of his performance, according to a Datafolha survey.

Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to the end of 2022, never formally conceded defeat to Lula. On 8 Jan, barely a week after Lula began his third term as president, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in the federal capital Brasilia to protest the election result.

After about three months in self-imposed exile in the United States, Bolsonaro returned to Brazil this week.

Datafolha interviewed 2,028 people on Wednesday and Thursday in 126 cities. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus two percentage points.

Top News / World+Biz

Brazil / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Club: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

19h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

23h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

12h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

11h | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

16h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared