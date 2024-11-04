Yemen's Houthis will keep blockade on Israeli vessels after asset sale reports

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:02 pm

The Iran-aligned Houthis have said they are intensifying their attacks to support Hamas and Hezbollah in their resistance against Israeli actions in the region

Flames and smoke rise from Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on the Red Sea, in this handout picture released August 29, 2024. Photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they would maintain their maritime blockade against Israeli vessels in response to "intelligence information" regarding Israeli shipping companies selling their assets to other companies.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have said they are intensifying their attacks to support Hamas and Hezbollah in their resistance against Israeli actions in the region.

"Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in maritime shipping affiliated to the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets and transfer their properties from shipping and maritime transport ships to other companies,"said Yahya Sarea, military spokesperson of the group.

The Houthis will not recognise any changes of ownership and warned against any collaboration with these companies, Sarea said in a televised address.

Sarea also said the Houthis will continue imposing their naval blockade on Israel and would target any ships belonging to, linked to, or heading to Israel.

He said the blockade would continue until "the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon stops."

