Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks on US, British warships

Middle East

Reuters
31 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 01:51 pm

Related News

Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks on US, British warships

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war

Reuters
31 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 01:51 pm
Houthi fighters approach the Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on 20 November. Photo: Handout/Getty Images
Houthi fighters approach the Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on 20 November. Photo: Handout/Getty Images

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Wednesday it would keep up attacks on US and British warships in the Red Sea in what it called acts of self defence, stoking fears of long-term disruptions to world trade. 

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson said all American and British warships participating in "aggression" against its country were targets.

The US and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and returned the militia to a list of terrorist groups as turmoil from the Israel-Hamas war spreads through the region.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

That conflict has spilled over into other parts of the Middle East. Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli troops along the border and Iraqi-armed groups have attacked US forces in Iraq.

The Houthis attacks on the Red Sea have added an economic element to the turmoil by targeting shipping in and around the Red Sea. 

The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement added. On Tuesday night, the US military's central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported. 

The Houthi attacks have primarily targeted container vessels. Many fuel tankers have kept using the route.

Some shipping companies have suspended transits through the Red Sea, which is accessed from the Gulf of Aden, and taken much longer, costlier journeys around Africa to avoid being attacked.

Houthis say they will persist with their military operations until a ceasefire is agreed in Gaza, and food and medicine are allowed into the enclave to ease a grave humanitarian crisis.

 

 

Top News

houthi / warships / United States (US) / United Kingdom (UK) / Red Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

3h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

7h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

26m | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

4h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

17h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

5h | Videos