Yemen's Houthis say they downed US drone over al-Bayda province

Middle East

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 02:36 pm

The group, which controls Yemen's capital and most populous areas of the Arabian Peninsula state, has attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February

Houthi followers participate in a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/ File Photo

Yemen's Houthis downed a US MQ9 drone over al-Bayda province in southern Yemen, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson said in a televised statement on Tuesday.

Yahya Saree said the drone was targeted with a locally made surface-to-air missile and that videos to support the claim would be released.

The Houthis said last Friday they downed another US MQ9 drone over the southeastern province of Maareb.

The group, which controls Yemen's capital and most populous areas of the Arabian Peninsula state, has attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February. 

