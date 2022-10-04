Yemen truce expires as UN keeps pushing for broader deal

Middle East

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:13 am

Related News

Yemen truce expires as UN keeps pushing for broader deal

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:13 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Yemen's warring parties failed to renew a UN-brokered truce deal that expired on Sunday, dashing the hopes of some Yemenis for a broader pact that would ease economic woes and prolong relative calm after more than seven years of fighting.

United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg said late on Sunday he would continue to push for an extended and expanded deal between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, both under intense international pressure to come to an agreement.

"It is a sad day for the Yemeni people," said Abdullah Ali, a 58-year-old teacher in the capital Sanaa, where people rushed to stock up on fuel and food after the truce expired.

"We hoped to start receiving our salaries and to move towards a ceasefire. We are shocked," Ali told Reuters by phone.

Grundberg's proposal is for a six-month truce extension, a mechanism to pay civil service wages, and greater movement of goods and people in the country where 80% of the population of some 30 million rely on aid.

In a statement, the United States expressed deep concern over the expiration of the truce and said the expanded UN proposal would help to start negotiations on a "comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process that would durably end the war."

The initial two-month truce was agreed in April and renewed twice despite grievances by both sides over its implementation. It allowed some fuel ships into Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from Sanaa, both held by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

"I will continue my relentless efforts to engage with the parties to quickly reach an agreement on a way forward," the envoy said in a statement, urging the parties to maintain calm.

The conflict, widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and left millions hungry.

Riyadh has been trying to exit a costly war in which the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The parties on Sunday accused each other of hampering peace efforts. The Saudi-backed government blamed the Houthis, de facto authorities in the north, for refusing the deal.

The Houthis' Supreme Political Council criticised the UN proposal as lacking and threatened attacks on "airports, ports and oil companies of aggressor countries" if the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia does not lift its sea and air restrictions.

The US urged the Houthis to continue negotiations in "good faith" and work with the UN on an extended truce agreement.

"The United States underscores the unacceptability of Houthi rhetoric threatening commercial shipping and oil companies operating in the region," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

The coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The group says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

World+Biz

Yemen / Yemen crisis / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

1h | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

2h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch