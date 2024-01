Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Yemen's Iran-backed rebels on Monday claimed an attack against an American-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, after the United States military reported a rebel missile struck the cargo vessel.

The Huthis "carried out a military operation targeting an American ship", the Huthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said, adding "a certain number of appropriate naval missiles" were used.