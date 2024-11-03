Woman strips off clothes at Iran university “in apparent protest”: reports

Middle East

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 01:59 pm

A video posted on social media showed security guards at a branch of the Islamic Azad University detaining the unidentified woman

The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 3, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 3, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

A young woman stripped to her underwear at an Iranian university on Saturday in an apparent protest against the country's strict Islamic dress code, according to online videos and media reports.

A video posted on social media showed security guards at a branch of the Islamic Azad University detaining the unidentified woman. University spokesperson Amir Mahjob said on X that "at the police station,...it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder".

But some social media users suggested the woman's action was a deliberate protest.

"For most women, being ...in their underwear in public is one of their worst nightmares, ... This is a reaction to the (authorities') stupid insistence on the mandatory hijab," Lei La, a user on X, said in a comment accompanying the video.

The fate of the woman was not known but the mass-circulation daily Hamshahri said on its website: "An informed source said...the perpetrator of this act has severe mental problems and, after investigations, she will most likely be transferred to a mental hospital."

Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September 2022 of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

