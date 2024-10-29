Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new leader?

Middle East

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:16 pm

Related News

Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new leader?

He has been the general coordinator of Hezbollah's parliamentary election campaigns since the group first contested them in 1992

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:16 pm
Lebanon&#039;s Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem attends a memorial service in Beirut&#039;s southern suburbs, Lebanon, July 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem attends a memorial service in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, July 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Hezbollah's deputy secretary general Sheikh Naim Qassem, elected head of the Lebanese armed group on Tuesday, has been a senior figure in the Iran-backed movement for more than 30 years.

Speaking in front of curtains from an undisclosed location on Oct. 8, Qassem said the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel was a war about who cries first, and Hezbollah would not cry first. The group's capabilities were intact despite "painful blows" from Israel.

But he added the group supported the efforts of parliament speaker Nabih Berri - a Hezbollah ally - to secure a ceasefire, for the first time omitting any mention of a Gaza truce deal as a pre-condition for halting the group's fire on Israel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His 30-minute televised address came just days after senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine was thought to have been the target of an Israeli strike and 11 days after the killing of Hezbollah's secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Safieddine's killing was confirmed by Hezbollah on Oct. 23.

Qassem was appointed deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.

Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah's leading spokesmen, conducting interviews with foreign media including as cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year.

Qassem's televised address on Oct. 8 was his second since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah intensified in September.

He was the first member of Hezbollah's top leadership to make televised remarks after Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sept. 27.

Speaking on Sept. 30, Qassem said Hezbollah would choose a successor to its slain secretary general "at the earliest opportunity" and would continue to fight Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.

"What we are doing is the bare minimum... We know that the battle may be long," he said in a 19-minute speech.

Born in 1953 in Beirut to a family from Lebanon's south, Qassem's political activism began with the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement.

He left the group in 1979 in the wake of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which shaped the political thinking of many young Lebanese Shi'ite activists.

Qassem took part in meetings that led to the formation of Hezbollah, established with the backing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982.

He has been the general coordinator of Hezbollah's parliamentary election campaigns since the group first contested them in 1992.

In 2005, he wrote a history of Hezbollah seen as a rare "insider's look" into the organisation. Qassem wears a white turban unlike Nasrallah and Safieddine, whose black turbans denoted their status as descendants of the Prophet Muhammad.

Top News / World+Biz

Hezbollah / Lebanon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

36m | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

4h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

5h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

5h | Videos