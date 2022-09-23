Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan

In this photograph taken on September 13, 2022, newly recruited Taliban fighters parade in vehicles after their graduation ceremony in Herat.(AFP)

Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.

Special envoys and representatives for Afghanistan of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States met last week and released a joint communiqué on Thursday in which they said the presence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was recently killed in a US strike, showed the Taliban was not keeping its commitment.