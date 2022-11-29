West Bank: Two brothers among three Palestinians killed by Israel

Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

Among the three men were two brothers, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The two brothers were identified as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, aged 22 and 21, reports Al Jazeera.

Palestinian WAFA news agency said they had been killed by Israeli fire during clashes with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh described the killing of the two brothers as an "execution in cold blood".

According to the Israeli military, the village came under attack from suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and soldiers returned fire. They also added that they were reviewing the incident.

During a separate incident, a Palestinian man identified as Mufid Khalil was killed by Israeli soldiers during a military raid near Hebron.

Khalil was shot in the head, and at least eight others were injured, according to the health ministry.

The Israeli military said the soldiers had shot at Palestinians who threw rocks and improvised explosive devices at them during the raid.

The Israeli army also claimed that the Palestinians shot at the troops and that two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues.

Israeli military raids have increased over the years in the occupied West Bank with 2022 marking the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank since 2006.

Approximately 8,900 others have been wounded by the Israeli army this year, reports United Nations.

At least 25 people in Israel have also been killed this year in Palestinian attacks.