West Bank: Two brothers among three Palestinians killed by Israel

Middle East

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

West Bank: Two brothers among three Palestinians killed by Israel

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:19 pm
Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

Among the three men were two brothers, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The two brothers were identified as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, aged 22 and 21, reports Al Jazeera. 

Palestinian WAFA news agency said they had been killed by Israeli fire during clashes with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh described the killing of the two brothers as an "execution in cold blood".

According to the Israeli military, the village came under attack from suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and soldiers returned fire. They also added that they were reviewing the incident. 

During a separate incident, a Palestinian man identified as Mufid Khalil was killed by Israeli soldiers during a military raid near Hebron.

Khalil was shot in the head, and at least eight others were injured, according to the health ministry.

The Israeli military said the soldiers had shot at Palestinians who threw rocks and improvised explosive devices at them during the raid.

The Israeli army also claimed that the Palestinians shot at the troops and that two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues.

Israeli military raids have increased over the years in the occupied West Bank with 2022 marking the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank since 2006. 

Approximately 8,900 others have been wounded by the Israeli army this year, reports United Nations. 

At least 25 people in Israel have also been killed this year in Palestinian attacks.

 

Top News / World+Biz

West Bank / Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

3h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

5h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

2h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

19h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

20h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill