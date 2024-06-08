US and British airstrikes hit Yemen, Houthis say

08 June, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 11:21 am

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February

Plumes of smoke rise from what is thought to be the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen June 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Abdulrahman al-Ansi
Plumes of smoke rise from what is thought to be the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen June 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Abdulrahman al-Ansi

US and British forces carried out six airstrikes on targets in Yemen on Friday, a Houthi-run television station said.

Four attacks were made on the airport of Hodeidah - a main port city on the Red Sea - and the seaport of Salif to the north, Al-Masirah TV said. Two strikes also hit the Al-Thawra region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, it said.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

