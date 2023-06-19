United Arab Emirates, Qatar end diplomatic dispute, reopen embassies

Middle East

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

United Arab Emirates, Qatar end diplomatic dispute, reopen embassies

The diplomatic representation of the countries will be restored after the boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:31 pm
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Qatar&#039;s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. [Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via Reuters]
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. [Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via Reuters]

There has been a rift between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for the past six years, but the two countries have now declared that their embassies will reopen.

On Monday, both governments issued statements declaring that diplomatic relations between the two countries had been restored, AL Jazeera has reported.

This included the reopening of the Emirati embassy in Doha and the reopening of the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi.

However, the statements did not say if ambassadors were in place or if the missions were open to the public.

Qatar reported that the two countries' foreign ministers spoke by phone to congratulate each other on the reopening of diplomatic missions.

"The United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two countries," said a statement on the UAE's official WAM news agency.

The United Arab Emirates joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017, citing Doha's support for "terrorist" organizations and growing ties to Iran. Qatar has unequivocally refuted all allegations.

Qatar's gas wealth and close ties with Turkey and Iran enabled it to withstand the unprecedented diplomatic crisis.

The boycott was lifted officially in January of 2021. As it hosted the FIFA World Cup late last year, Qatar welcomed visiting leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.
 

 

 

World+Biz / Politics

UAE / qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline