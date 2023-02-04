UN urges end to 'illogic of escalation' between Israel, Palestinians

Middle East

BSS/AFP
04 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 11:57 am

Related News

UN urges end to 'illogic of escalation' between Israel, Palestinians

BSS/AFP
04 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 11:57 am
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called for an end to the "illogic of escalation" between Israel and the Palestinians, amid a spike in deadly violence between the two.

Turk criticised Israel for measures that "can only lead to further violence and bloodshed", following a surge in attacks and fighting that have drawn calls from the international community for calm and restraint.

Since the start of this year, the conflict has killed 35 Palestinians -- including attackers, militants and civilians -- as well as the six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian.

"Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of violence and coercion... I urge everyone involved to step out of the illogic of escalation that has only ended in dead bodies, shattered lives and utter despair," Turk said in a statement.

"Recent measures being taken by the Government of Israel are only fuelling further violations and abuses of human rights law," he continued.

"We know from experience that the proliferation of firearms will lead to increased risks of killings and injuries of both Israelis and Palestinians."

The UN rights chief was referring to measures to ease access to firearms announced by Israel's government last week following a shooting by a Palestinian in east Jerusalem that killed six Israelis and one Ukrainian.

The following day, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and injured two Israelis the in Silwan neighbourhood just outside the walled Old City in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem attacks followed the deadliest Israeli army raid in the West Bank in almost 20 years that on January 26 left 10 Palestinians dead in Jenin, including armed militants.

Turk urged "all those holding public office or other positions of authority -- indeed everyone -- to stop using language that incites hatred of 'the other'."

He added that other measures announced by Israel in response to the Jerusalem attack, including "punitive forced evictions and house demolitions" may amount to "collective punishment".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region last week, urging deescalation following the deadly upsurge in violence.

The latest uptick follows the deadliest year in the West Bank since the United Nations started tracking fatalities in the territory in 2005.
 
Some 235 people died in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last year, with nearly 90 percent of the fatalities on the Palestinian side, according to AFP figures.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Palestine / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

3h | Food
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

4h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

12m | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

57m | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL