UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectations' in talks with Iran

Middle East

Reuters
04 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 03:16 pm

Head of Iran&#039;s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrive at a news conference, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrive at a news conference, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday talks were ongoing with Iran on two sets of important matters including the science sector, and there were "great expectations" about the process.

Rafael Grossi began meetings in Tehran on Friday that diplomats said were me-ant to push Iran to cooperate with an IAEA investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that had been enriched close to weapons-grade.

Grossi, who was speaking during a joint news conference with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said the talks were taking place in an "atmosphere of work, honesty and cooperation".

