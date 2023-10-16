UN expert warns of imminent 'ethnic cleansing' risk in Gaza

Middle East

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

UN expert warns of imminent 'ethnic cleansing' risk in Gaza

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:22 am
Palestinians watch the civil defense team as they search for victims trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed during Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians watch the civil defense team as they search for victims trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed during Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories, has issued a stark warning about the potential for "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, reports Vicenews.

In response to Israel's self-defence justifications for military operations, Albanese said, "Any continued military operations by Israel have gone well beyond the limits of international law. The international community must stop these egregious violations of international law now, before tragic history is repeated. Time is of the essence. Palestinians and Israelis both deserve to live in peace, equality of rights, dignity, and freedom."

Israeli government officials have announced an impending, open-ended operation to invade the Gaza Strip, with plans to remove and destroy the military capabilities and leadership of the Hamas militant group.

Despite widespread concerns from human rights groups, the United Nations, and aid workers that the evacuation orders for the roughly 1.1 million residents of Gaza City might amount to ethnic cleansing, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have pressed on with the evacuation. Israel has also cut deliveries of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies to the strip.

A video released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office showed a meeting with reservist troops preparing for the ground invasion, which officials widely indicate is imminent in the coming days. Netanyahu declared, "the next stage is coming," and earlier in the week, he stated that every Hamas member was "a dead man."

The recent escalation began when Hamas fighters broke out of Gaza, carrying out a series of assaults that resulted in the death of more than 1,300 people in Israel – the deadliest attack in the nation's history. Approximately 150 people were kidnapped and taken into Gaza as hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched thousands of air-strikes against Gaza, a territory under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade and governed by Hamas since 2007. The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people.

Top News / World+Biz

Gaza / Gaza Attack / Gaza crisis / ethnic cleansing / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

40m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World