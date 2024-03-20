UK says 2,000-tonne food aid package has entered Gaza

Aid agencies have reported widespread shortages of food, medicines and clean water in Gaza, with a UN-backed report projecting famine and about half the population across the whole of the Gaza Strip facing "catastrophic hunger"

A logo of the World Food Program is seen at their headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy 9 October, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli/ File photo
A logo of the World Food Program is seen at their headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy 9 October, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli/ File photo

More than 2,000 tonnes of British food aid has crossed into Gaza via Jordan and is being distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to families in need, Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Aid agencies have reported widespread shortages of food, medicines and clean water in Gaza, with a UN-backed report projecting famine and about half the population across the whole of the Gaza Strip facing "catastrophic hunger".

"We need sustained humanitarian access by road to get more aid in," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"We continue to push Israel to allow more crossings to open and for longer, and for healthcare, water and sanitation to be restored."  

Britain's Foreign Office said its food parcels would be distributed by the WFP and feed over 275,000 people in Gaza.

In addition to the 2,000 tonnes of food aid delivered, it said 150 tonnes of UK-funded aid assistance, including tents and blankets, sent on March 13 would be distributed by UNICEF.

 

