UK, France and Germany ask Iran to refrain from attacks against Israel

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:48 pm

A Palestinian man walks past residential buildings hit by Israeli strikes in Hamad City, amid the the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo
The United Kingdom, France and Germany called on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel that would further escalate tensions and jeopardise the chances of a ceasefire and the release of hostages, the leaders said in a joint statement released on Monday by the British government.

The countries said that fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released, adding that the people of Gaza need "urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid".

