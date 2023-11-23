UK Foreign Secretary Cameron to visit Middle East on Thursday

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visit Kibbutz Beeri following the October 7 deadly attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, November 23, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is due to visit the Middle East on Thursday and meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Former prime minister Cameron, who was appointed to the foreign policy brief last week, met with counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He has welcomed the agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas to a four-day pause in fighting, calling it a "crucial step" and urging the parties to deliver the deal in full.

Both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Cameron's predecessor James Cleverly have visited Israel since the conflict began last month.